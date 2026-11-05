Amalia Davis on PlayboyPlus – Private Training

Who says a workout has to be serious? Amalia Davis turns fitness hour into something far more playful in Pink Reps, bringing bright color, retro attitude, and plenty of personality to the mat.

Dressed in a glossy pink bikini with matching wristbands, white sneakers, and bold pink earrings, Amalia looks ready to make every rep count. Dumbbells, exercise balls, and a wonderfully nostalgic boombox set the scene, but her confident smile keeps stealing the focus. The concept is cheeky and energetic, with Amalia moving between playful workout poses and effortless pin-up glamour. Equal parts sporty fantasy and candy-colored throwback, Private Training proves that Amalia doesn’t need to break a sweat to raise the temperature.

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