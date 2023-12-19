Alpine Academy Driver Sophia Floersch Secures Full-Time Drive for 2024 FIA Formula 3 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing

In a stunning development for the upcoming 2024 Formula 3 season, Van Amersfoort Racing (VAR) has officially announced the signing of Alpine Academy driver Sophia Floersch as their full-time driver. Floersch, who participated in the Macau Grand Prix with VAR earlier this year, has inked a deal that sees her return to the Dutch outfit for a complete campaign in the highly competitive Formula 3 championship.

The announcement comes on the heels of Floersch’s impressive performance at the Macau Grand Prix, where she finished in 11th place, showcasing her skill and determination on the challenging street circuit. The decision to secure a full-time drive with VAR underlines the confidence both the team and the talented German driver have in each other.

Notably, Floersch, the leading female prospect in the F2 and F3 categories, will be the sole confirmed female racer for the upcoming season. Her continued presence in these elite categories is a testament to her skill and determination to break barriers in motorsport.

Floersch, who drove with PHM Racing by Charouz this year, played a pivotal role in the team’s success, scoring all six points for the squad. Her transition to Van Amersfoort Racing marks a significant step in her career, climbing the ranks in pursuit of Formula 1 glory.

Teaming up with Tommy Smith and Noel Leon at VAR, Floersch is poised to make a formidable trio, aiming to build on the team’s seventh-place finish in the previous season, where they accumulated an impressive 75 points.

This move also marks a homecoming for Floersch, who previously raced with VAR in 2018 and 2019. Her return to the Dutch outfit after a successful Macau Grand Prix this year is a testament to the camaraderie and trust that has developed between the driver and the team.

“I am super excited to be back with Van Amersfoort Racing; it feels like coming home,” expressed Floersch about her full-time return to VAR. “I have confidence in our ability to progress and deliver strong performances together in the upcoming FIA F3 season.”

The VAR team boss, Frits van Amersfoort, echoed the excitement, stating, “Obviously, we are very pleased to have Sophia back with us. We did Macau together this year, which has been great. We believe that her experience in FIA F3, plus her familiarity with the team, can benefit us next season.”

Floersch joins a prestigious list of drivers who have successfully climbed the ranks with Van Amersfoort Racing, including Max Verstappen, Jos Verstappen, Kevin Magnussen, Charles Leclerc, and Mick Schumacher. With such a rich history, the team is well-positioned to nurture Floersch’s talent as she aims for Formula 1 greatness.

As the anticipation builds for the 2024 Formula 3 season, all eyes will be on Sophia Floersch and Van Amersfoort Racing, eager to witness the unfolding of a new chapter in the dynamic world of motorsport.