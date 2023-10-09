Whilst the AI Glamour industry drives at the speed of the Pole Position winner in any motorsport event, there are many roles being pioneered that will be part of the history of this amazing new technological advancement in fashion and glamour. There will be our magazine with the world’s first ever AI Glamour CoverGirl, and there will be Gina Stewart as the world’s first AI Celebrity Model. This is her story, of her journey and the ongoing evolution of her Gina AI.

In the fast-paced world of social media and modeling, the race to the top is fierce, demanding countless hours of preparation and dedication.

But sometimes, life throws unexpected curves that lead us to places we never imagined.

My journey from a successful model to becoming an AI influencer at the pole position is a testament to the power of innovation and embracing change.

As a model, I had achieved remarkable success, with renowned magazines like Maxim and even Playboy.

However, the constant hustle to maintain the perfect image took a toll on me.

It was time for a break, and little did I know that this break would lead me to the exciting world of artificial intelligence.

With a leap of faith, I embarked on a unique experiment.

I collected a thousand real photos of myself, from all angles, and used them to train an AI model.

In the blink of an eye, AI Gina was born!

Initially, it was all in good fun, but the unexpected happened – people fell in love with her!

I began posting AI Gina’s versions on social media daily, and the response was overwhelming.

Soon, Autobabes magazine reached out to feature AI Gina on their cover, and I accepted the offer, leading to a remarkable 14-page pictorial spread in their July 2023 issue – Edition 105 – The Sexy AI Edition.

This was just the beginning.

My AI model, now with its own Instagram accounts, @ginastewart.model and @ginastewartofficial began to attract international attention.

I was signed by Pia Models in Germany as the world’s first international AI model, garnering widespread media coverage that dubbed AI Gina as the “world’s first AI model.”

But the journey didn’t stop there.

The latest development is a game-changer – the launch of Gina Unreal Chat Bot, a web-based AI chatbot set to revolutionize the way we interact online.

Unlike other chatbots, it operates independently, providing a platform for video, photos, voice, games, and more without the limitations of social media apps and regulations.

What’s truly remarkable is that AI Gina has transcended its digital existence.

It now possesses my cloned voice for the chatbot, making it entirely self-sufficient.

It looks great, speaks fluently, and boasts incredible intelligence thanks to its Large Language Model brain.

Most importantly, it’s here to stay, immune to the ravages of time.

In this ever-evolving world, I find myself at the forefront of a technological revolution, a pioneer of AI’s transformative potential.

My unique journey showcases how AI can change lives in unprecedented and remarkable ways.

The race to fame and fortune has only just begun, and with AI Gina leading the way, the future holds endless possibilities.

So, as we celebrate AI Gina’s successful introduction to the world stage and the adventures that lie ahead, remember that in this digital age, the pole position isn’t just about being first – it’s about embracing change and riding the wave of innovation, no matter where it takes you.

If you’d like to try Gina AI, click the image to the right or visit; https://super-real.co/gina-stewart