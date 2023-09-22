Arguably one of the most talked about and highly anticipated new vehicles for the 2024 model year, the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is a high-performance, trim topping, track monster that is all-new to the Mustang lineup. This 500 HP pony car features Ford’s fourth-generation Coyote 5.0-liter V8 under the hood.

The Hennessey team recently took delivery of the new Dark Horse in an incredible Blue Ember spec with the optional 10-speed automatic transmission and Dark Horse Handling Package. After the proper break-in miles, our team headed to the track to see what the car was capable of in stock form. Join us as we take this 2024 Dark Horse Mustang to the limit and finally answer, ‘What is the new Mustang’s top speed?’

Visit more at Hennessey hennesseyperformance.com