Who’s on First? The Full Grid Lineup for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst1000

It’s the most anticipated motorsport race of the year, and this year the Supercheap Auto Bathurst1000 kicks off at 11:10 on Sunday 8th October, 2017.

If you’re not at the event, you can follow the action via the Fox Sports and Channel Ten broadcasts who are in partnership with Sky in New Zealand and TV partners. From anywhere else in the world, you can follow via the SuperView streaming service .

Of course in this digital age, you can also follow the action and live timing on Supercars.com and the Supercars App, and through @Supercars on Twitter and Facebook.

If you’ve been following the Qualifying and Shoot-out rounds, you’d be across the line up and positions. However, below is a summary of who’s who and who’s on first !