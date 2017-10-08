Who’s on First? The Full Grid Lineup for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst1000

in Latest News, MotorSport, V8 SuperCars / by / on 08/10/2017 at 6:30 am /

1: Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Prémat (#17 – Shell V-Power Racing Team)

It’s the most anticipated motorsport race of the year, and this year the Supercheap Auto Bathurst1000 kicks off at 11:10 on Sunday 8th October, 2017.

If you’re not at the event, you can follow the action via the Fox Sports and Channel Ten broadcasts who are in partnership with Sky in New Zealand and TV partners. From anywhere else in the world, you can follow via the SuperView streaming service .

Of course in this digital age, you can also follow the action and live timing on Supercars.com and the Supercars App, and through @Supercars on Twitter and Facebook.

If you’ve been following the Qualifying and Shoot-out rounds, you’d be across the line up and positions. However, below is a summary of who’s who and who’s on first !

1: Scott McLaughlin/Alexandre Prémat (#17 – Shell V-Power Racing Team)
2: David Reynolds/Luke Youlden (#9 – Erebus Penrite Racing)
3: Mark Winterbottom/Dean Canto (#5 – The Bottle-O Racing Team)

4: Chaz Mostert/Steve Owen (#55 – Supercheap Auto Racing)
5: Shane van Gisbergen/Matt Campbell (#97 – Red Bull Holden Racing Team)
6: Cameron Waters/Richie Stanaway (#6 – Monster Energy Racing)

7: Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto (#12 – Shell V-Power Racing Team)
8: Jason Bright/Garry Jacobson (#56 – MEGA Racing)
9: Garth Tander/James Golding (#33 – Wilson Security Racing GRM)

10: James Courtney/Jack Perkins (#22 – Mobil 1 HSV Racing)
11: Jamie Whincup/Paul Dumbrell (#88 – Red Bull Holden Racing Team)
12: Rick Kelly/David Wall (#15 – Sengled Racing)

13: Michael Caruso/Dean Fiore (#23 – Nissan Motorsport)
14: Nick Percat/Macauley Jones (#8 – Boost Mobile Racing)
15: Todd Kelly/Jack Le Brocq (#20 – Carsales Racing)

16: Will Davison/Jonathon Webb (#19 – TEKNO Woodstock Racing)
17: Lee Holdsworth/Karl Reindler (#18 – Preston Hire Racing)
18: Tim Slade/Andre Heimgartner (#14 – Freightliner Racing)

19: Craig Lowndes/Steven Richards (#888 – TeamVortex)
20: Scott Pye/Warren Luff (#02 – Mobil 1 HSV Racing)
21: Dale Wood/Chris Pither (#99 – Erebus GB Galvanizing Racing)

22: James Moffat/Richard Muscat (#34 – Wilson Security Racing GRM)
23: Simona De Silvestro/David Russell (#78 – Team Harvey Norman)
24: Tim Blanchard/Todd Hazelwood (#21 – Team CoolDrive)

25: Aaren Russell/Taz Douglas (#3 – Plus Fitness Racing)
26: Alex Rullo/Alex Davison (#62 – Repair Management Aust Racing)

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software