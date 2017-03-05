Van Gisbergen wins Clipsal 500

Shane van Gisbergen has dominated the Clipsal 500 over the weekend to end up on the podium of the season opener and in good contention for the Virgin Australia Supercars (VASC) drivers’ championship .

When we say dominance, it’s not just for the race itself but also in practice where Van Gisbergen was fastest of the pack to qualify, in the shoot-outs that followed and again in both races driving his Commodore to beat the rest to the finish line.