TICKFORD UNLEASHES MUSTANG POWER PACKS

Tickford has released the first of its personalisation packages for Mustang with powertrain offerings for both GT and EcoBoost variants providing the hero cars with significant boosts in power and torque.

Tickford has produced the 360 Power Pack for the GT which delivers 360kW of power and 585Nm of torque to the V8-powered version.

The pack includes cold air intake, an ECU re-calibration, Tickford-developed quad catback exhaust, bespoke rear diffuser and is priced at $6990 including fitment.

The 360 Power Pack is supported by Tickford’s exclusive driveline warranty and each Mustang fitted with the pack will receive individually-numbered build plates and Tickford-enhanced badging.

“Mustang owners are real vehicle enthusiasts so we wanted to ensure Tickford’s first release of personalisation options captured their enjoyment of driving and enhanced it,” said Tickford Director Performance Parts, Tony Harris. “Our aim was to not only deliver generous increases in power and torque, but also create a unique exhaust note which was strong and deep, yet was suitable for daily driving as well. “Our 360 Power Pack is the epitome of our Performance driven by passion tagline. It is tuned and developed for Australian conditions and really unleashes the performance of the GT, boosting an already impressive baseline package. “It will absolutely put a smile on owners’ faces from the first time they start the car and every time they accelerate.”

Tickford has also developed the 270 Power Pack for EcoBoost models producing 270kW of power and 540Nm of torque.

The pack costs the same and features the same components as its GT equivalent, plus a calibration specific to the 2.3-litre EcoBoost power plant.

“The Mustang EcoBoost is becoming a popular choice and our equivalent 270 Power Pack powertrain package will give owners a significant uplift in overall vehicle performance,” Mr Harris continued. “We believe it will also attract customers to the EcoBoost variant who like the idea of a smaller capacity and more efficient engine, but have been waiting for a performance boost. “The 270 Power Pack will really surprise people and like our V8 offering, it comprises quality, highly-engineered components backed by Tickford’s warranty.”

In keeping with Tickford’s personalisation mantra, Mustang owners happy with the standard level of performance can have the quad catback exhaust and rear diffuser fitted as standalone options on either GT or EcoBoost models.