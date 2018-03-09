The biggest band in history goes live today!







The largest ever interactive recording project

EveryOneBand is currently the biggest band in the world that you’ve never heard of. Yet.

EveryOneBand already has over 500 members including Midnight Oil (Peter Garrett, Rob Hirst, Jim Moginie, Martin Rotsey, Bones Hillman), Izzy Manfredi and The Preatures, Cold Chisel (Jimmy Barnes, Ian Moss, Don Walker, Phil Small), Powderfinger (Bernard Fanning, Ian Haug, John Collins), Murray Cook, Anthony Field, Jeff Fatt from The Wiggles, Mondo Rock (Eric McCusker, James Black, Paul Christie), plus Paul Kelly, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Angels, Baby Animals, Moving Pictures, GANGgajang, The Church, Delta Riggs, DMAs, Sheppard, Ross Wilson, Megan Washington, Kirin J Callinan, Deborah Conway, Kasey Chambers, Patience Hodgson, Wendy Matthews, Diesel, Richard Clapton, Rai Thistlethwayte, Katie Noonan, Steve Balbi, Hayley Mary, Brendan Gallagher, Mark Williams, Eric Weiderman, James Valentine, Mark Gable, Leah Flanagan, Alex Smith, Gary Pinto, Jade MacRae, Peter Maslen, Café At The Gate Of Salvation gospel choir and many, many, many more.

These amazing artists have all joined EveryOneBand and are inviting EveryOne else to join as well. They’re also contributing to the band’s first single, Stand By You – and so can you!

The first step is to join EveryOneBand – just visit www.everyoneband.com hit the ‘join’ button, enter your details and you’re in. You’ll then receive an email with a link to the Resources page containing backing tracks, sheet music and chord charts. Download the backing tracks and anything else you need, record yourself singing or playing along and send us your file. Easy!

Your contribution will be added to the final mix then we’ll produce the song and make it available for download and streaming on Friday, 18 May 2018. We’re going for a Gold single and a #1 chart position with proceeds going to the charity Support Act.

Imagine being able to tell your mates, the kids and grandkids that you were in a band with Barnsey, had a Number 1 hit – and have Gold record to prove it!

The EveryOneBand project has been organised by GANGgajang‘s, Mark Callaghan, who said “Joining the band is easy, free and there’s no auditions! You can record as much or as little as you want! Anything, from a flute to a triangle part is welcomed”.

Once the track has been mixed and mastered, everyone in the band (and their family and friends!) can purchase a copy from their favourite digital store to help us make it to the top of the charts and go Gold (the only rule of EveryOneBand is that no-one gets a free single!).

If the record is certified Gold, EveryOneBand members will all receive their own certificate to frame and hang on the wall. Next stop, an ARIA Award!

100% of all record royalties and all profit from merchandise goes to Support Act, the Australian music charity assisting musicians, road crew and anyone that has worked professionally in music.

“Being in a band with 1 drummer is hard enough,” grins Mark Callaghan. “We’ve got 52 already and counting! But we want more! So join the band, record yourself, send us your recording and you’ll be in the biggest band ever!”

This is your once in a lifetime chance to be in a band with the likes of The Oils, Chisel, Kasey Chambers or the guys from The Wiggles – join EveryOneBand now at www.everyoneband.com.

To find out more about Support Act and the important work they do go to www.supportact.org.au.