The BatMobile in Right Hand Drive

What started as one man’s desire to realise a childhood dream, has turned into a reality and perhaps the best example of a Batmobile from the 1996 BatMan TV Series. In fact, it is believed to be the only Batmobile replica in right-hand drive.

In this video by TodayTonight, we’re introduced to Andrew Cox and his Father David who have spent the last 4 years and in excess of $200,000 and more than a few arguments, to build the highly detailed and perfectly replicated Aussie Batmobile.

The car began as a 1970 Lincoln Continental which was purchased in Queensland before being striped down back home in Perth in preparation for the rebuild.

Let’s watch the video below and let Andrew tell us his story himself …