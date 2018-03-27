Supercharged Camaro ZL1 Heading to Holden Showrooms







As discussions, decisions and emission control analysis continues, the chances for an Australia bound Supercharged Camaro inched a little closer today, with the announcement that Holden’s parent company General Motors has applied to patent the ZL1 name in a trademark registration.

That gives the best indication yet, that the 485kW next-generation Chevrolet ZL1 Camaro continues it’s journey to Australia as expected in 2021.

However it won’t be until September this year, that the application for trademark is expected to receive a response.

It’s not yet clear if GM will initiate a US based right-hand drive program for Australia destined cars, or if the right hand drive conversion will need to be done by the dealership in Australia as part of pre-delivery activities.

However Wheels Magazine did mention last year that the right-hand drive program for the Camaro had been secretly green-lighted in the halls of Detroit. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

One thing that is true though, Australia has always loved a big rear wheel drive V8 and that continues today. That appetite though, is currently being fed by Ford’s Mustang which has become Australia’s best-selling two-door sports car by a massive big gap!

The Chevrolet Corvette is also tipped to enter Australia in 2020 so it would appear that Holden still has some irons in the fire to replace the V8 Commodore in this country.