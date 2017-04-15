Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Revealed

The highly-anticipated trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been unveiled!

Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled the 2 minute teaser video on Friday 14th April at Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Florida.

It was during a panel dedicated to the movie, featuring Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

The trailer opens with Rey on the island where we saw Luke in The Force Awakens.

The films ominous title is echoed at the end of the teaser when a torn looking Luke says,

“I only know one truth. It’s time for the Jedi to end,”

Most notable, is that the film stars Carrie Fisher who of course died on December 27. Although originally she was expected to appear in the ninth episode as well, Lucasfilm commented that there are “no plans” to digitally recreate her in future films. Shooting had completed for Fisher’s scenes in The Last Jedi just prior to her death.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled to open in theatres on December 15, 2017