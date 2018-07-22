‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Trailer Released

CBS All Access has released the first Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 trailer, offering a first look at the highly anticipated new season of the Trek series.

The reboot of Star Trek: Discovery released its season two trailer at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Friday

The show shared the preview on its YouTube account, for those who couldn’t be there in person to view it, along with the panel including the cast and executive producers.

The promotional video highlights ‘the continued voyage of the USS Discovery and its crew’s mission to discover new worlds and new life forms,’.

The reboot of the classic is said to take place ten years before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise. The description continues as `the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien,’ .

Without giving too much further away, we’ll let the trailer do the rest.