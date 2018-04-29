Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Sticks it to Facebook

At this time of political correctness, and in defiance of the censorship and sexual suppression brought down by Facebook, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition has delivered the perfect response!

We’re not sure who the model is, but the image of her in a wet t-shirt with the words `Do My Nipples Offend You?’ are just perfect!

Most recently Playboy decided to pack up it’s 25million fans and vacate the social media platform because of conflict in their values.

Personally we feel many will follow the lead in time, including Sports Illustrated, however for now, Sports Illustrated’s response is very smart .. and it seems that the answer to the question is a resounding `No’ to at least 7.5Mil viewers.