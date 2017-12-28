Sneak Peek; Samantha Jane Coming Soon to Edition 73
Gorgeous model Sammy Jane is set to make another welcome appearance in our magazine. The stunning New Zealand native has teamed with local photographer Lescablair to create a natural photoset that showcases Sammy’s wonderful curves and gorgeous face.
You’ll recall Sammy from her appearances in past editions ; Edition 58 – The New Zealand Edition and Edition 64 – The NZ Glamour Edition.
Sammy’s appearance will be published with Edition 73 in January 2018.
