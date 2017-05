Having appeared in Edition 20 way back in 2008, and Edition 47 in 2013, gorgeous Newcastle model Keisha Waugh has been an absolute favourite of autobabes i-Magazine!

With her incredible poise and natural Island Girl beauty, Keisha very much possesses the qualities we look for and those of a world class swimsuit model.

We’re pleased to say that Keisha will return in Edition 69 very soon!