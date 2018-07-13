Shelby unveils the `All New’ 1967 GT500 Super Snake

Shelby American announced today that will revive the legendary 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake !

They went further, to say that the series will be an exclusive run of only 10 cars representing the iconic fastback and claiming it is the “unfinished business” left behind by Carroll Shelby and Don McCain.

As all true Shelby enthusiasts and fans are aware, the Super Snake and its big-block 427 cubic-inch V8 borrowed from it’s sibling, the Ford GT40 Mk II race car originated in 1967 as an engineering study for high-speed tire testing by Goodyear.

The original 427 ci modified engine raised output to 520 horsepower, and had Shelby supplied race gear including heavy-duty front disc brakes, a Detroit Locker rear end, rear traction bars, Goodyear Thunderbolt tires and a redesigned grille for improved air cooling.

Initially, former Shelby American employee Don McCain, planned a 50-car series of the muscle car, but the idea was ultimately scrapped by the bean counters as being too expensive.

Shelby drove the original Super Snake at Goodyear’s test track in San Angelo, Texas, and pushed the car to 170 miles per hour. A year later, it set a new top speed world record for its class.

Prior to his death a few years ago, McCain worked with the Shelby engine division to rebirth the Super Snake, and together with Carroll Shelby (of course prior to his death also), they signed 10 dash plates for the cars being produced now.

Until now, only that original example existed and a second unit was never built. The original Super Snake prototype in fact, changed hands several times, where at auction in 2013 in Indianapolis, it sold for $USD1.3 million.

The new `continuation’ versions will be built from an original donor ’67 Mustang which will have factory VINs and the added Shelby serial number for the official Shelby registry after a bare metal, ground up rebuild. Those daring types, can also opt to donate an original Shelby GT500 for the Super Snake transformation, although honestly, owners of those originals probably wouldn’t.

The race-ready big-block 427 cubic-inch V8 from Carroll Shelby’s Engine Division, will top out at 550 horsepower and will be mated to a four-speed transmission, with disc brakes and the fastback’s original triple-stripe design. The muscle cars will be built to order and start at $USD249,995.

Yes, they are for serious buyers only!