Shelby American Teases with Sneak Peek of Shelby 1000 Diesel Concept Truck

Shelby American held a Team Shelby Bash in Las Vegas last Saturday night.

Not a Big Bash, but enough to warrant having Adam Ferrara, who was a host on “Top Gear USA”, as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

As you can expect, there were plenty of Shelby’s on hand to celebrate the occasion, however Shelby American did treat the team to a special sneak peek of a new product – the Shelby 1000 Diesel Concept Truck!

Following the major announcement and unveiling of the magnificent Shelby 1000 at the last SEMA show, the Shelby 1000 Diesel Truck will be mega horsepower version for those lovers of the big Shelby F150’s.

There is very little known at the moment, and in fact these pics and the video below at likely all that has been published, but it will do for now!

Now this .. you are going to love!

