SHELBY American releases the 2018-2019 SHELBY Super Snake







– Mustang Motorsport Press Release

Over five decades after the first SHELBY Super Snake rolled out of SHELBY American, the all-new 2018 edition is once again leaving the performance world “snake-bit.” Powered by a 700 or 800 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds.Over five decades after the first SHELBY Super Snake rolled out of SHELBY

American, the all-new 2018 edition is once again leaving the performance world “snake-bit.” Powered by a 700 or 800 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. With new suspension and brakes, it carves up the road course with ease. And yet it is so tractable, able to roll down the street like a king on its SHELBY 20 inch forged aluminium wheels and high performance tyres. Widebody options are also available for the ultimate in style and handling.

New for MY18-19 the Super Snake does away with the standard front facia for a radical new design that demands attention! A massive new lower splitter with functional brake ducts set the new Super Snake apart from the rest.

Collectible from the day it’s built, this SHELBY features a new hood, rockers, spoilers, splitters, grilles, rear tail panel and rear diffuser assembly. The SHELBY theme continues inside with finely appointed stitching and badges. A limited number will be built worldwide and each will be branded with a unique CSM number that will be included in the Official SHELBY Registry.

Base 700hp (522kw) Edition Exterior: SHELBY Super Snake Body Upgrades: Functional Hood

Rockers with Winglets

Front Fascia with Grilles, Splitter and functional Brake Ducts

Upper and Lower Diffuser

Rear Spoiler with Wicker Bill

Vinyl Over-the-top Super Snake Stripe Kit in Silver, Black, White, Red or Blue

SHELBY Badging and more Performance/Engine Bay: Ford Racing 700hp (522kw) Supercharger System

BREMBO Brake upgrade Kit with 6-piston Front Calipers and 4-piston Rear Calipers on floating 2-piece Rotors

20” Forged Wheels in Polished or Silver, wrapped in 275/35R20 & 305/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres

SHELBY Track Handling Pack (setup for standard style or MagneRide versions)

Adjustable Camber/Caster Plates

Adjustable Toe Rods

SHELBY Active Exhaust System with Black Chrome Hex Shaped Tips

SHELBY Short Throw Shifter (Manual) or Auto Transmission cooler (Automatic)

SHELBY Unique CSM Plaque

SHELBY Engine Cap Set

SHELBY Overflow Tank

Hood Strut Kit Interior: SHELBY Custom Interior upgrade available in Black Leather with Suede Inserts (insert colours; Red, Black, Blue, Dark Grey, Light Grey)

SHELBY Unique CSM Plaque

SHELBY SS Light Up Sill Plates

SHELBY SS Floor Mats

Carbon Gauge Pod with Oil/Fuel/Boost Optional Features: Painted Stripes

Carbon Mirror Caps

Carbon Dash Kit

Carbon Radiator Cover

Carbon fuse Box Cover

Invisible Car Bra