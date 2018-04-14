SHELBY American releases the 2018-2019 SHELBY Super Snake

– Mustang Motorsport Press Release
American, the all-new 2018 edition is once again leaving the performance world “snake-bit.” Powered by a 700 or 800 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. With new suspension and brakes, it carves up the road course with ease. And yet it is so tractable, able to roll down the street like a king on its SHELBY 20 inch forged aluminium wheels and high performance tyres. Widebody options are also available for the ultimate in style and handling.

New for MY18-19 the Super Snake does away with the standard front facia for a radical new design that demands attention! A massive new lower splitter with functional brake ducts set the new Super Snake apart from the rest.

Collectible from the day it’s built, this SHELBY features a new hood, rockers, spoilers, splitters, grilles, rear tail panel and rear diffuser assembly. The SHELBY theme continues inside with finely appointed stitching and badges. A limited number will be built worldwide and each will be branded with a unique CSM number that will be included in the Official SHELBY Registry.

Base 700hp (522kw) Edition

Exterior:

SHELBY Super Snake Body Upgrades:

  • Functional Hood
  • Rockers with Winglets
  • Front Fascia with Grilles, Splitter and functional Brake Ducts
  • Upper and Lower Diffuser
  • Rear Spoiler with Wicker Bill
  • Vinyl Over-the-top Super Snake Stripe Kit in Silver, Black, White, Red or Blue
  • SHELBY Badging and more

Performance/Engine Bay:

  • Ford Racing 700hp (522kw) Supercharger System
  • BREMBO Brake upgrade Kit with 6-piston Front Calipers and 4-piston Rear Calipers on floating 2-piece Rotors
  • 20” Forged Wheels in Polished or Silver, wrapped in 275/35R20 & 305/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres
  • SHELBY Track Handling Pack (setup for standard style or MagneRide versions)
  • Adjustable Camber/Caster Plates
  • Adjustable Toe Rods
  • SHELBY Active Exhaust System with Black Chrome Hex Shaped Tips
  • SHELBY Short Throw Shifter (Manual) or Auto Transmission cooler (Automatic)
  • SHELBY Unique CSM Plaque
  • SHELBY Engine Cap Set
  • SHELBY Overflow Tank
  • Hood Strut Kit

Interior:

  • SHELBY Custom Interior upgrade available in Black Leather with Suede Inserts (insert colours; Red, Black, Blue, Dark Grey, Light Grey)
  • SHELBY Unique CSM Plaque
  • SHELBY SS Light Up Sill Plates
  • SHELBY SS Floor Mats
  • Carbon Gauge Pod with Oil/Fuel/Boost

Optional Features:

  • Painted Stripes
  • Carbon Mirror Caps
  • Carbon Dash Kit
  • Carbon Radiator Cover
  • Carbon fuse Box Cover
  • Invisible Car Bra

800hp (597kw) Pack:

  • 800hp+ (597kw+) Whipple Supercharger System
  • 1-piece Driveshaft
  • 800+ Performance Driveshafts
  • High Performance Wheel Studs
  • Upgraded Radiator

Widebody Pack:

  • Optional Over-the-top stripe
  • SHELBY Front Fenders with Cooling Ducts
  • SHELBY Rocker panels with winglets
  • SHELBY Rear Fenders
  • SHELBY Custom Hub and Wheel Bearings
  • SHELBY Custom Suspension arms
  • 20×10 and 20×12.5 Forged Deep Dish Wheels (exclusive to the Widebody Edition)
  • 305/30R20 & 345/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres
  • Widebody Edition Brembo Brakes

 

