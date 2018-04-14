SHELBY American releases the 2018-2019 SHELBY Super Snake

– Mustang Motorsport Press Release
Over five decades after the first SHELBY Super Snake rolled out of SHELBY American, the all-new 2018 edition is once again leaving the performance world “snake-bit.” Powered by a 700 or 800 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds.Over five decades after the first SHELBY Super Snake rolled out of SHELBY
American, the all-new 2018 edition is once again leaving the performance world “snake-bit.” Powered by a 700 or 800 horsepower supercharged Ford 5.0L V8, the Super Snake launches from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds. With new suspension and brakes, it carves up the road course with ease. And yet it is so tractable, able to roll down the street like a king on its SHELBY 20 inch forged aluminium wheels and high performance tyres. Widebody options are also available for the ultimate in style and handling.
New for MY18-19 the Super Snake does away with the standard front facia for a radical new design that demands attention! A massive new lower splitter with functional brake ducts set the new Super Snake apart from the rest.
Collectible from the day it’s built, this SHELBY features a new hood, rockers, spoilers, splitters, grilles, rear tail panel and rear diffuser assembly. The SHELBY theme continues inside with finely appointed stitching and badges. A limited number will be built worldwide and each will be branded with a unique CSM number that will be included in the Official SHELBY Registry.
Base 700hp (522kw) Edition
Exterior:
SHELBY Super Snake Body Upgrades:
- Functional Hood
- Rockers with Winglets
- Front Fascia with Grilles, Splitter and functional Brake Ducts
- Upper and Lower Diffuser
- Rear Spoiler with Wicker Bill
- Vinyl Over-the-top Super Snake Stripe Kit in Silver, Black, White, Red or Blue
- SHELBY Badging and more
Performance/Engine Bay:
- Ford Racing 700hp (522kw) Supercharger System
- BREMBO Brake upgrade Kit with 6-piston Front Calipers and 4-piston Rear Calipers on floating 2-piece Rotors
- 20” Forged Wheels in Polished or Silver, wrapped in 275/35R20 & 305/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres
- SHELBY Track Handling Pack (setup for standard style or MagneRide versions)
- Adjustable Camber/Caster Plates
- Adjustable Toe Rods
- SHELBY Active Exhaust System with Black Chrome Hex Shaped Tips
- SHELBY Short Throw Shifter (Manual) or Auto Transmission cooler (Automatic)
- SHELBY Unique CSM Plaque
- SHELBY Engine Cap Set
- SHELBY Overflow Tank
- Hood Strut Kit
Interior:
- SHELBY Custom Interior upgrade available in Black Leather with Suede Inserts (insert colours; Red, Black, Blue, Dark Grey, Light Grey)
- SHELBY Unique CSM Plaque
- SHELBY SS Light Up Sill Plates
- SHELBY SS Floor Mats
- Carbon Gauge Pod with Oil/Fuel/Boost
Optional Features:
- Painted Stripes
- Carbon Mirror Caps
- Carbon Dash Kit
- Carbon Radiator Cover
- Carbon fuse Box Cover
- Invisible Car Bra
800hp (597kw) Pack:
- 800hp+ (597kw+) Whipple Supercharger System
- 1-piece Driveshaft
- 800+ Performance Driveshafts
- High Performance Wheel Studs
- Upgraded Radiator
Widebody Pack:
- Optional Over-the-top stripe
- SHELBY Front Fenders with Cooling Ducts
- SHELBY Rocker panels with winglets
- SHELBY Rear Fenders
- SHELBY Custom Hub and Wheel Bearings
- SHELBY Custom Suspension arms
- 20×10 and 20×12.5 Forged Deep Dish Wheels (exclusive to the Widebody Edition)
- 305/30R20 & 345/30R20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres
- Widebody Edition Brembo Brakes
Be the first to comment