Shelby American Releases New Wide Body Package for 2015+ Mustangs!







Shelby American has today announced that their Shelby SuperSnake Wide Body Kit, is available for individual purchase as upgrade to any 2015+ chassis Shelby Mustang.

The optional Shelby Super Snake Wide Body package was created to maximize the handling of the 2015+ Ford Mustang chassis.

A road racer’s dream, the car has better traction for later braking and earlier acceleration out of corners. Other key benefits include more driver communication and better ability to absorb track imperfections for razor sharp handling on most any surface.

Designed by Shelby American, the integrated new body panels add approximately 4 inches to the rear track and 2.5 inches to the front. Shelby American then installs an optional fully adjustable coil over suspension system, bigger brakes, hardened wheel studs, stronger spindles and hubs, as well as a more aggressive wheel and tire package to connect every horsepower to the road.

The widebody package can be installed at the Las Vegas factory or by one of its authorized mod shops worldwide. When installed, the widebody is noted in the official Shelby Registry.

For further info on the Shelby Wide Body package, visit your local Authorised Shelby shop or call Shelby Head Office in Las Vegas, USA on 702-942-7324.

Shelby Wide Body Conversion

Performance Equipment

– Wide body suspension system: – GT350 front spindle – GT350 front hub bearings – GT350 control arms – GT350 lateral links – GT350 tie rod ends

– Shelby by Brembo front brake system: – 405mm floating rotor – 6 piston mono-block caliper – Hardened & extended wheel lugs



Body Components

– Front fenders and vents

– Rear quarter panels

– Side rocker panels and wings

– 20×11 forged mono-block front wheels

– 20×12.5 forged mono-block rear wheels

– 305/30R20 front spec performance tires

– 345/30R20 rear spec performance tires

Optional Components