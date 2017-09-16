Sandown Crash; Tony Hazelwood Walks Away After Tumbling Into Wall

A horror crash on the final lap of the ARMOR ALL race for Grid 1 in Sandown 500 this afternoon had everyone on edge as the Commodore of Tony Hazelwood hit the fence at 260km/h.

Fortunately Hazelwood walked away which is testament to the durability and design of the V8 Supercars and the barrier ability to dissipate speed and brute force.

The incident occurred when Hazelwood and Jonathan Webb collided at the end of the back straight as they battled for position.

Webb also walked away from the crash and both were cleared of injury after medical checks.