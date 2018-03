It’s not every day that most get to experience the thrill and exhilaration of riding in a high performance classic muscle car. In fact, much less that get to ride in an XY GT Falcon for that matter.

But thanks to one entrant in the Targa Tasmania Tarmac Rally, all can get a taste of the experience of high horsepower and brute acceleration in one of Australia’s most iconic vehicles; The glorious XY GT Falcon.

