Radical Australia embarks on an exciting new program for 2018

RA Motorsports will embark on their tenth season of the Radical Australia Cup in 2018, but whilst a milestone worth celebrating, the Sydney Motorsport Park-based operation have big plans for the coming season, plans which have every chance of establishing them as the ‘go-to’ championship next year.

Having just crowned their 2017 champions at the popular annual awards night on Sydney’s stunning waterfront with 1980 Formula 1 World Champion and new Radical Australia ambassador Alan Jones on hand, an extended 2018 calendar was revealed, with just a taste of what teams and drivers all over the country could be fighting to contend for as the new season gets underway at Bathurst in February.

It will all begin with the tenth season of Radical Australia Cup, kicking off once more at the Bathurst 12-Hour, with events at the new ‘The Bend’ circuit in South Australia, before a return to Sandown, Phillip Island and Sydney Motorsport Park.

RA Motorsports – the exclusive Australian distributor for Radical cars in the region – are in the final stages of signing off on a season finale, with plans to return for a third season to New Zealand, however there is another pressing plan that is impacting the location of the final round – an all new Radical championship with one of the biggest prizes in Australian motorsport’s history…

Final details will be revealed in coming weeks, however the end of season presentation saw RA Motorsports’ Chris Medland reveal a three round ‘Radical Triple Crown’ later next year with a huge financial incentive to attract entrants.

Sponsorship is already in place, however the final venues are still being finalised, with expectations that events will be conducted in Victoria, New South Wales (Sydney) and Queensland, providing teams a chance to compete in a second Radical championship, with the ultimate prize being in the six to seven figure range..!

“The Radical Australia Cup has been a great success over the last nine years, but we need to step things up as we head into our tenth season,” Medland confirmed. “Alan Jones is a part of the bigger picture, but so too establishing an unrivaled prizepool that will attract more attention from competitors looking to establish a future in the sport.

“Traditionally we’ve been recognised as a very successful ‘gentleman’ driver’s category, however we – and Alan himself – believe that Radical has every chance of fostering young talent and giving them a chance to learn a little about a wings and slicks category as they embark on a potential international career. We’re just adding to that incentive by providing a hook to get their attention.”

Whilst details will be revealed soon, RA Motorsports did explain that the category will see the three events offer significant prize money, an expanded media program which includes the opportunity of building a reality style television program – all based around a Pro-Am race format which would see amateur drivers competing for the bulk of each of the three rounds, with a professional driver assisting them in a final 50-minute race.

“It’s an exciting program, and we think it’s what the sport needs,” Medland admitted.

“Keep an eye on the media over the coming weeks as we reveal a number of new additions to the 2018 Radical program in a season which promises to be the best on record.”

2018 Radical Australia Cup

Rnd#1 – 2-3 February – Mount Panorama, Bathurst, New South Wales

Rnd#2 – 13-15 April – The Bend, South Australia

Rnd#3 – 11-13 May – Sandown Park, Melbourne, Victoria

Rnd#4 – 1-3 June – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Victoria

Rnd#5 – 21-23 September – Sydney Motorsport Park, New South Wales

Rnd#6 – to be confirmed

