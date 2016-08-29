Playboy Mansion’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Party 2016

For the Jet-Set Socialite, Hip Celebrity, Business Person In the Know, or the Outright Beautiful, the annual Playboy Mansion’s MidSummer Night’s Dream Party is the must attend event of the year.

And this year’s was no exception as the collection of photos below demonstrates.

This year’s event was attended by gorgeous girls that include our Edition 59 cover girl, Playboy Plus Model and newest rising star loved by all including the Playboy family, Amy Lee Summers and International Playmate Jaqueline Summers.

Pics: Social Media

See previous Playboy Midsummer Night’s Dream parties and our girls who attended HERE.