Pic of the Day; Sammy Jane appears on cover of Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

________________

Model

Sammy Jane

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

New Zealand

________________

Career Highlight

3 covers and 4 appearances in autobabes.

________________

If I were a Car

An old school matt black Ford, because they are tough with a bit of sexy .. 🙂

________________

Your Fav Tattoo

The one on my right thigh; it means Life, Death and Spirit!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I had to kiss a few frogs before I found my Prince and Mr Right, but I’m glad I found him 🙂

________________

Likes

autobabes magazine 🙂

________________

DisLikes

Parking Wardens!

________________

Greatest Ambition

To run my own business and to travel the world!

________________

Appears in

Edition 58, 64 & 73 Feature Girl, Edition 75 Cover Girl

_________________