Pic of the Day; Sammy Jane appears on cover of Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 75 – The Sexy Tattoo Edition
CoverGirl
– Sammy Jane –
Samantha Jane ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 75
<< Previous
_____________________________________________________________
See more of Samantha in Edition 64 , Edition 58, Edition 73 & Edition 75
________________________________________________________________
|
________________
Model
Sammy Jane
________________
StarSign
Pisces
________________
Country of Origin
New Zealand
________________
Career Highlight
3 covers and 4 appearances in autobabes.
________________
If I were a Car
An old school matt black Ford, because they are tough with a bit of sexy .. 🙂
________________
Your Fav Tattoo
The one on my right thigh; it means Life, Death and Spirit!
________________
Biggest Turn-On
I had to kiss a few frogs before I found my Prince and Mr Right, but I’m glad I found him 🙂
________________
Likes
autobabes magazine 🙂
________________
DisLikes
Parking Wardens!
________________
Greatest Ambition
To run my own business and to travel the world!
________________
Appears in
Edition 58, 64 & 73 Feature Girl, Edition 75 Cover Girl
_________________
Be the first to comment