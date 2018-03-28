Pic of the Day; Hayli Hooper Features in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

28/03/2018 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0



Appearing in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

FeatureGirl
– Hayli Hooper –
Hayli Hooper ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 74

 

<< Previous

________________________________________________________________

See more of Hayli in Edition 69 & Edition 74

______________________________________________________________

 

Follow Hayli on INSTAGRAM

________________

Model
Hayli Hooper
________________

StarSign
Gemini
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlights
Acting is a passion of mine. I won a prestigeous scholarship with Emmy award winning director Tom McSweeney and that brought me extensive on camera experience.
________________

Favorite Car
1967 Ford Mustang, in particular Shelby GT500 – honestly what a sexy, sexy beast of a car! Pure sex on engine haha !
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
I like men who are fit and look after themselves, but who don’t take it too far like a metrosexual.
________________

Likes
Travelling the world!
 ________________

Dislikes
Anything slow; Slow internet, slow drivers, slow people haha.
 ________________

Greatest Ambition
To build an empire, to have my own success and to never work a 9 to 5.
________________

Appears in
Edition 69 & Edition 74, Feature Girl ________________

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*