Pic of the Day; Hayli Hooper Features in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

– Appearing in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition
FeatureGirl
– Hayli Hooper –
Hayli Hooper ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 74
Model
Hayli Hooper
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlights
Acting is a passion of mine. I won a prestigeous scholarship with Emmy award winning director Tom McSweeney and that brought me extensive on camera experience.
Favorite Car
1967 Ford Mustang, in particular Shelby GT500 – honestly what a sexy, sexy beast of a car! Pure sex on engine haha !
Biggest Turn-On
I like men who are fit and look after themselves, but who don’t take it too far like a metrosexual.
Likes
Travelling the world!
Dislikes
Anything slow; Slow internet, slow drivers, slow people haha.
Greatest Ambition
To build an empire, to have my own success and to never work a 9 to 5.
Appears in
Edition 69 & Edition 74, Feature Girl ________________
