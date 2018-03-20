Pic of the Day; Hayli Hooper Features in Edition 74 – The Sexy Beach Model Edition

See more of Hayli in Edition 69 & Edition 74

________________

Model

Hayli Hooper

________________

StarSign

Gemini

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlights

Acting is a passion of mine. I won a prestigeous scholarship with Emmy award winning director Tom McSweeney and that brought me extensive on camera experience.

________________

Favorite Car

1967 Ford Mustang, in particular Shelby GT500 – honestly what a sexy, sexy beast of a car! Pure sex on engine haha !

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I like men who are fit and look after themselves, but who don’t take it too far like a metrosexual.

________________

Likes

Travelling the world!

________________

Dislikes

Anything slow; Slow internet, slow drivers, slow people haha.

________________

Greatest Ambition

To build an empire, to have my own success and to never work a 9 to 5.

________________

Appears in

Edition 69 & Edition 74, Feature Girl ________________