Pic Of The Day: Emma Dulcie !

See more of Emma in Edition 43

Model

Emma Dulcie

StarSign

Taurus

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlight

Flesh Air TV, tattooTV, appearing on the Harley Davidson’ s website, going in Street Machine Magazine, LIVEtoRIDE and of course autobabes i-Magazine.

First Car

A Blackish green VR commodore with exhaust upgrade, vr clubby kit with a vt clubby front spoiler, 18″ rims, limo tint & stereo system. It wasn’t a clubby but was the closest I was allowed to get!

Favourite Car

My ultimate favourite is the “BLUE MEANIE” HDT! Peter Brocks modified version with the Supercharged 7.0-Litre V8 engine!!!! HOOOTTT!!

Biggest Turn-On

I prefer spontaneous things; a guy to come pick me up from home, take control & just take me out and surprise me with the night he has planned !

Likes

Cars, Car events eg: Summernats and Motorvation, Summer, Harleys, Tattoos, Dancing, Travelling

DisLikes

Liars, cold weather, bad drivers, really spicy foods

Greatest Ambition

I have WAY too many ambitions in life to write down. But ultimately I just want to feel happy & content with every aspect in my life!

Appears in

Edition 43, Feature Girl

