Pic Of The Day: Emma Dulcie !

in Autobabes Models, Pic of the Day / by / on 22/06/2012 at 9:46 pm /

    –  Appearing in Edition 43 – The Autumn Swimsuit Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Emma Dulcie –
Emma’s Charms ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 43

See More of Emma Dulcie @ autobabes.com.au

 ________________________________________________________________

See more of Emma in Edition 43 ..
http://autobabes.com.au/content/i-Mag/index.php?page=-Ed43

and ..

http://autobabes.com.au/content/POD/index.php?page=-Emma-Dulcie

http://autobabes.com.au/content/POD/index.php?page=-Emma-Dulcie-1

http://autobabes.com.au/content/POD/index.php?page=-Emma-Dulcie-2

________________________________________________________________

________________

Model
Emma Dulcie
________________

StarSign
Taurus
________________

Country of Origin
Australia
________________

Career Highlight
Flesh Air TV, tattooTV, appearing on the Harley Davidson’ s website, going in Street Machine Magazine, LIVEtoRIDE and of course autobabes i-Magazine.
________________

First Car
A Blackish green VR commodore with exhaust upgrade, vr clubby kit with a vt clubby front spoiler, 18″ rims, limo tint & stereo system. It wasn’t a clubby but was the closest I was allowed to get!
________________

Favourite Car 
My ultimate favourite is the “BLUE MEANIE” HDT! Peter Brocks modified version with the Supercharged 7.0-Litre V8 engine!!!! HOOOTTT!!
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
I prefer spontaneous things; a guy to come pick me up from home, take control & just take me out and surprise me with the night he has planned !
________________

Likes
Cars, Car events eg: Summernats and Motorvation, Summer, Harleys, Tattoos, Dancing, Travelling
________________

DisLikes
Liars, cold weather, bad drivers, really spicy foods
________________

Greatest Ambition
I have WAY too many ambitions in life to write down. But ultimately I just want to feel happy & content with every aspect in my life!
________________

Appears in
Edition 43, Feature Girl
 _________________

7 Comments

  1. mkvgvwag says:
    20/01/2013 at 8:31 am

    Sexy pic

    Reply
  2. Pandora Charms says:
    20/01/2013 at 12:52 pm

    Love this girl !

    Reply
  3. Jaroski says:
    25/05/2013 at 10:07 pm

    Love tattoo girls ..

    Reply
  4. Galacio says:
    28/07/2013 at 9:29 pm

    This is so hot ! I hope you will post more pics like this.

    Reply
  5. Dave C says:
    13/08/2013 at 11:01 pm

    Great post. Love this.

    Reply
  6. AfroKid says:
    27/10/2013 at 3:37 pm

    Great work.

    Reply
  7. Emmadulciefan says:
    07/09/2017 at 1:43 pm

    Oh the things I would do to Emma Dulcie 😉

    Reply

Leave a Comment

