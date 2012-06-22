Pic Of The Day: Emma Dulcie !

|
– Appearing in Edition 43 – The Autumn Swimsuit Edition
FeatureGirl
– Emma Dulcie –
Emma’s Charms ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 43
Model
Emma Dulcie
StarSign
Taurus
Country of Origin
Australia
Career Highlight
Flesh Air TV, tattooTV, appearing on the Harley Davidson’ s website, going in Street Machine Magazine, LIVEtoRIDE and of course autobabes i-Magazine.
First Car
A Blackish green VR commodore with exhaust upgrade, vr clubby kit with a vt clubby front spoiler, 18″ rims, limo tint & stereo system. It wasn’t a clubby but was the closest I was allowed to get!
Favourite Car
My ultimate favourite is the “BLUE MEANIE” HDT! Peter Brocks modified version with the Supercharged 7.0-Litre V8 engine!!!! HOOOTTT!!
Biggest Turn-On
I prefer spontaneous things; a guy to come pick me up from home, take control & just take me out and surprise me with the night he has planned !
Likes
Cars, Car events eg: Summernats and Motorvation, Summer, Harleys, Tattoos, Dancing, Travelling
DisLikes
Liars, cold weather, bad drivers, really spicy foods
Greatest Ambition
I have WAY too many ambitions in life to write down. But ultimately I just want to feel happy & content with every aspect in my life!
Appears in
Edition 43, Feature Girl
