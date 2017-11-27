Pic of the Day; Sami-Milan Fox features in Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition

See more of Sami in Edition 72

– Appearing in Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition

Model

Sami-Milan Cox

StarSign

Gemini

Country of Origin

Iran

Career Highlight

Various publications and campaigns + autobabes.com.au

If you were a Car

I would be a Porsche because I love them.

Favourite Car

Porsche because they are about luxury

Romance

I don’t know if the guy I like exists, but someone hot, ambitious, free spirited, loyal and fun.

Likes

Love, Health & Wealth

Dislikes

The opposite of above

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure.

Appears in

Edition 72 Feature Girl

