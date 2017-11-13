Pic of the Day; Sami-Milan Fox features in Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition
FeatureGirl
– Sami-Milan Fox –
Sami-Milan Fox! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 72
Model
Sami-Milan Cox
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
Iran
Career Highlight
Various publications and campaigns + autobabes.com.au
If you were a Car
I would be a Porsche because I love them.
Favourite Car
Porsche because they are about luxury
Romance
I don’t know if the guy I like exists, but someone hot, ambitious, free spirited, loyal and fun.
Likes
Love, Health & Wealth
Dislikes
The opposite of above
Greatest Ambition
To be a successful actress, model and dancer, and to travel the world for work and pleasure.
Appears in
Edition 72 Feature Girl
