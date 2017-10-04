Pic of the Day; Samantha X Appears On Cover of Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

Be sure to pickup a copy of Samantha X’s book …

Model

Samantha X

________________

StarSign

Pisces

________________

Country of Origin

South London

________________

Career Highlight

As a hotshot journo, was told to `Fuck Off’ by Liam Gallagher and went clubbing with Damon Albarn from Blur. Best Selling Author with “Hooked” and just released the follow-up “Back on Top – Confessions of a Call Girl!”

________________

If you were a car

A Rolls Royce; As I am Expensive, Super Reliable, a Classic and I never break down .. 😉

________________

Favourite Car

BMW! I love the sleekness of the Series 2 convertible I currently drive!

________________

Romance

I like true alpha males; big arms, big hearts with motivation and drive!

________________

Likes

Big Arms, Funny people, Dogs, Babies, Coffee !

________________

DisLikes

Rude people, Dishonesty, Bullies!

________________

Greatest Ambition

I could say to be Rich and Famous, but the truth is my greatest goal has always been to be happy, healthy and kind.

________________

Appears in

Edition 71, Cover Girl

_________________