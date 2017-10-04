Pic of the Day; Samantha X Appears On Cover of Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

    –  Appearing in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition 

CoverGirl
– Samantha X –
Samantha X – Back on Top! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 71

________________________________________________________________

See more of Samantha X in Edition 71

Visit Samantha X and her Angels HERE

Be sure to pickup a copy of Samantha X’s book …

________________________________________________________________

Model
Samantha X
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin
South London
________________

Career Highlight
As a hotshot journo, was told to `Fuck Off’ by Liam Gallagher and went clubbing with Damon Albarn from Blur. Best Selling Author with “Hooked” and just released the follow-up “Back on Top – Confessions of a Call Girl!”
________________

If you were a car 
A Rolls Royce; As I am Expensive, Super Reliable, a Classic and I never break down .. 😉
________________

Favourite Car 
BMW! I love the sleekness of the Series 2 convertible I currently drive!
________________

Romance
I like true alpha males; big arms, big hearts with motivation and drive!
________________

Likes
Big Arms, Funny people, Dogs, Babies, Coffee ! 
________________

DisLikes
Rude people, Dishonesty, Bullies!
________________

Greatest Ambition
I could say to be Rich and Famous, but the truth is my greatest goal has always been to be happy, healthy and kind.  

 ________________

Appears in
Edition 71, Cover Girl
_________________
