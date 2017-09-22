Pic of the Day; Samantha X Apears On Cover of Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 71 – The Samantha X Edition
CoverGirl
– Samantha X –
Samantha X – Back on Top! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 71
Model
Samantha X
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
South London
Career Highlight
As a hotshot journo, was told to `Fuck Off’ by Liam Gallagher and went clubbing with Damon Albarn from Blur. Best Selling Author with “Hooked” and just released the follow-up “Back on Top – Confessions of a Call Girl!”
If you were a car
A Rolls Royce; As I am Expensive, Super Reliable, a Classic and I never break down .. 😉
Favourite Car
BMW! I love the sleekness of the Series 2 convertible I currently drive!
Romance
I like true alpha males; big arms, big hearts with motivation and drive!
Likes
Big Arms, Funny people, Dogs, Babies, Coffee !
DisLikes
Rude people, Dishonesty, Bullies!
Greatest Ambition
I could say to be Rich and Famous, but the truth is my greatest goal has always been to be happy, healthy and kind.
Appears in
Edition 71, Cover Girl
Recent Comments