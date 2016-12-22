Pic of the Day; Lara Almaali features in Edition 66 – The Sexy Encore Edition

See more of Lara in Edition 59 & Edition 66 ..

Model

Lara Almaali

StarSign

Aries

Country of Origin

Iraq / Persian

Career Highlight

Being an Ambassador Model for CosMed and appearing in autobabes.com.au twice.

Favourite Car

Mercedes Benz convertible because I always love the sexy look of them !

Best travel location

Paris , Ibiza, London, Lebanon!

Biggest Turn-On

He has to know how to make love! Has to have a good personality and good character .. nice eyes too 😉

Likes

Pamela Anderson, Tattoos !

DisLikes

Fake People – I can see through them !

Greatest Ambition

No ambitions, I just take every day as it comes !

Appears in

Edition 59 & 66, Feature Girl

