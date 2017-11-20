Pic of the Day; Bonnie Leigh Appears OnCover of Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 72 – The Natural Sexy Edition
CoverGirl
– Bonnie Leigh Jones –
Model
Bonnie Leigh Jones
StarSign
Libra
Country of Origin
New Zealand
Career Highlight
Being a hairdresser, owner of modelling agency `NZ’s Finest’ .. and being published on cover of autobabes .. 🙂
What does modelling mean for you
I love it when women are comfortable in the skin they’re in. There’s Nothing sexier than confidence!! I’m very comfortable with my lumps and bumps!! I’m actually really excited about showing more of my curves..watch this space!
Favorite Car
I really love the big V8’s and the massive rumble! I’d love to own a Walkinshaw!
Biggest Turn-On
Someone who can make me laugh and has a nice personality !
Likes
Horse Riding, Fast Cars!
DisLikes
Players !
Greatest Ambition
To be successful as a model and with my agency `NZ’s Finest’! ________________
Appears in
