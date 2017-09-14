The new Aventador S Roadster: Breathtaking performance with open-air driving sophistication

The Aventador S Roadster is presented by Automobili Lamborghini at the IAA in Frankfurt, combining the technologies and driving dynamics of the Aventador S with an emotive open air driving experience.

“The new Aventador S Roadster sets new benchmarks in technology and performance on both road and track, with the roadster version adding a new dimension in driving enjoyment,” says Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali. “The Aventador S Roadster offers the thrill of open air driving without compromising on driving dynamics or the occupants’ comfort, and adds a further luxurious dimension through the personalization options available.”

The Aventador S Roadster is the only mid-rear engine V12 super sports roadster. Alongside class-leading performance figures, the roadster’s unique status is enhanced by multiple color and trim options, including new materials and extensive use of carbon fiber as well as virtually limitless potential through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization program.

Air and space – the aerodynamic roadster design

The roadster maintains the unmistakable design of the Aventador S along with unique features reflecting its roadster persona: a combination of distinctive Lamborghini design DNA and the result of extensive aerodynamic testing.

The car’s rear sports distinctively different lines to the coupé, giving the roadster its own aerodynamic character. An engine bridge runs from the back window to the rear in a mix of body color and matt black painted carbon fiber engine bonnet blades: a transparent option is also available to show off the V12 engine within.

Sleek, removable, hardtop roof panels, weighing less than six kg, are convexly molded to ensure maximum cabin space for the occupants. Finished in matt black carbon fiber, optional specifications including high gloss black, shiny visible carbon fiber, and further Ad Personam possibilities. An easy fastening system allows the roof panels to be quickly removed and stored in the front trunk.

The rear window is electrically operated at the push of a button for drivers wanting to hear the beat of the V12 powerplant: while closed during roofless driving, the window minimizes cabin noise and airflow.

Color and trim, inside and out

Complementing external colors, five interior configurations are offered, featuring leather and Alcantara in single and bi-color combinations and various stitching and trim choices. Further external and internal packages such as ‘branding’ and ‘carbon fiber’ are offered, with the Ad Personam program for clients wanting to customize their Aventador S Roadster even further.

Clients can also select the internal specification of the roof panels: covered in black Alcantara framed by matt black carbon as standard, an optional Carbon Skin package (Lamborghini’s high tech fabric that is even lighter than Alcantara) can cover the interior roof panels as well as around the cockpit and parts of the cabin.

The Aventador S Roadster is launched in the Ad Personam Color Blu Aegir, inspired by the peaceful turquoise ocean hiding an indomitable force beneath: sophisticated yet powerful, with extensive use of carbon fiber.

The wing mirrors and windscreen frame are finished in high gloss carbon fiber while the lower part of the car including front and rear bumper, side skirts, air intakes and outlets are in visible carbon fiber.

The configuration internally demonstrates the potential of the Ad Personam program, using Blu Delphinus leather contrasted with Bianco Polar, with Blu Delphinus S-trim stripes on seats, doors and dashboard and even the floor mats in blue and white.

Aventador S Roadster – design and technologies

The Aventador Roadster’s ‘S’ suffix denotes the design and technology advancements of the new model. The Roadster adopts the four-wheel drive, new active suspension, new four-wheel steering system, and the new EGO driving mode introduced on the Aventador S coupé, and with the redevelopment of every aspect of suspension and electronic control systems, its ‘total control concept’ assures superior drive, ride and performance.

Enhanced lateral control from the new four-wheel steering provides improved agility at low speed and more stability at high speed, combined with Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) for responsive feedback and sharper turn-in. Improved vertical control comes from updated pushrod suspension, new rear springs and Lamborghini Magneto-rheological Suspension (LMS) with revised kinematics adapted to the new four-wheel steering. A new real-time variable damping system optimizes wheel and body control and balance and ground stiffness is maximized.

A optimized ESC system improves longitudinal control for faster and more precise management of traction control and vehicle dynamics depending on driving mode selected, maximizing grip in all conditions and enhancing handling. The permanent four-wheel drive’s calibration allows for the stabilizing effect of the new rear-wheel steering, allowing more torque to the rear axle: when powering off, less torque is shifted to the front axle to allow a sporty but safe drive.

The active rear wing optimizes the car’s aerodynamic balance depending on speed and the selected drive mode, and its significantly enhanced overall aerodynamic design improves front downforce by more than 130% over the previous Aventador. With the wing in optimum position the roadster achieves over 50% overall efficiency at high downforce and in low drag more than 400%.

The Aventador S Roadster’s four driving modes allows selection of STRADA, SPORT and CORSA and the new EGO mode, each influencing every aspect of the car’s behavior through management of traction, steering and suspension. EGO allows the driver to set up his preferred criteria in each mode to suit his driving style.

Accelerating 0-100km/h in just 3.0 seconds, with a top speed equal to the Aventador S coupé of 350 km/h, the Aventador S Roadster weighs just 50 kg more than the coupé. Its 6.5 liter V12 engine outputs the same 740 hp as the coupé, with 690 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The seven-speed lightweight Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission provides robotized gearshifts in up to 50 milliseconds, with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. Dione 20”/21” rims are fitted with Pirelli P Zero tires especially developed for the Aventador S. Inside, the TFT digital dashboard can be customized to the driver’s preferences and Apple CarPlay™ is standard.

Price of the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster and market delivery

The first customers will take delivery of the new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster in February 2018 at suggested retail prices as follows:

Europe: EUR 313,666.00 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

UK: GBP 251,462.00 (suggested retail price taxes excluded)

USA: USD 460,247.00 (suggested retail price – GGT included)

China: RMB 7,478,513.00 (suggested retail price taxes included)

Japan: YEN 46,267,692.00 (suggested retail price taxes included)

Technical Data – Lamborghini Aventador S

CHASSIS AND BODY

Frame Carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum front and rear frames

Body Carbon fiber engine bonnet, fixed side air inlets and movable rear spoiler; Aluminum front bonnet, front fenders and doors; SMC rear fender and rocker covers; high pressure RTM carbon fiber Hard Top painted

Suspension type Push rod magneto-rheological active front and rear suspension with horizontal dampers and springs

Suspension geometry Aluminum double wishbone fully independent front and rear suspension

ESP ESC/ ABS Bosch 8.0 with different ESC characteristics managed by drive select mode

Brakes Dual hydraulic circuit brake system with vacuum brake booster; front and rear CCB,

(6-cylinder brake calipers, 4-cylinder brake calipers)

Ventilated discs (front – rear) Carbo ceramic discs

(Ø 400 x 38 mm – Ø 380 x 38 mm)

Steering Steering Gear with 3 different servotronic characteristics coupled with Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and Lamborghini Rear-wheel Steering (LRS), managed by drive select mode

Steering wheel ratio 10:1 – 18:1

Steering wheel turns lock to lock 2,1 – 2,4

Steering wheel diameter 358 mm

Tires (front – rear) Pirelli P Zero 255/30 ZR20 – 355/25 ZR21

Wheels (front – rear) 9”JX20” H2 ET 32.2 – 13” JX21”H2 ET 66.7

Kerb-to-kerb turning circle 11.5 m (37,73 ft.) – average value, variable due to dynamic condition, thanks to Lamborghini RWS

Mirrors External mirrors heated, electrically adjustable and foldable

Rear spoiler Movable – 3 positions depending on speed and drive select mode

Airbags Front dual stage driver airbag and front adaptive passenger airbag; seats with side “head-thorax” airbags; passenger and driver knee airbags in selected markets

ENGINE

Type V12, 60°, MPI

Displacement 6498 cc (396.5 cu. ln)

Bore and stroke Ø 95 mm x 76,4 mm (3,74 in. x 3 in.)

Valve per cylinder 4

Valve gear Variable valve timing electronically controlled

Compression ratio 11.8 ± 0.2

Maximum power 740 hp (544 kW) at 8,400 rpm

Specific Power output 113.9 hp/l (83.7 kW/l)

Maximum torque 690 Nm (509 lb. ft.) at 5,500 rpm

Engine speed, maximum 8,500 rpm

Power to weight ratio 2.2 kg/hp

Emission class EURO 6 – LEV 2

Emission control system Catalytic converters with lambda sensors

Cooling system Water and oil cross flow cooling system with variable air inlets

Engine management system Lamborghini Iniezione Elettronica (LIE) with Ion current analysis

Lubrication system Dry sump

DRIVETRAIN

Type of transmission 4WD electronically controlled with Haldex generation IV

Gearbox 7 speed ISR, shifting characteristic depending on drive select mode

Standard AMT

1st gear ratio 3,909

2nd gear ratio 2,438

3rd gear ratio 1,810

4th gear ratio 1,458

5th gear ratio 1,185

6th gear ratio 0,967

7th gear ratio 0,844

Reverse ratio 2,929

Final drive ratio (rear – front) 2,867 – 3,273

Clutch Dry double plate clutch, Ø 235 mm (9,25 in.)

PERFORMANCE

Top speed 350 km/h (217 mph)

Acceleration 0-100 km/h

[0-62 mph] 3.0 sec.

Acceleration 0-200 km/h

[0-124 mph] 9.0 sec.

Acceleration 0-300 km/h

[0-186 mph] 25.0 sec.

Braking 100-0 km/h

[62-0 mph]

31 m

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Wheelbase 2,700 mm (106.29 in.)

Overall length 4,797 mm (188.86 in.)

Overall width

(excluding mirrors) 2,030 mm (79.92 in.)

Overall height 1,136 mm (44.72 in.)

Track (front – rear) 1,720 mm (67.71 in) – 1,680 mm (66.14 in.)

Ground clearance

(standard – lifting) 115 ± 2 mm (front with lifting 155 mm)

Dry weight 1,625 kg (3,582 lb)

Weight distribution

(front – rear) 43% – 57%

CAPACITIES

Fuel tank 85 liters

Engine oil 13 liters

Engine coolant 25 liters

Luggage compartment 140 liters

CONSUMPTION*

Urban cycle 26.2 l/100 km

Extra urban cycle 11.6 l/100 km

Combined 16.9 l/100 km

CO2 emission 394 g/km