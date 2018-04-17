Meet the Full Australian Ford Performance Family

With the announcement today that Ford will re-enter the Australian Motorsport scene at the 2019 ATCC/Supercars circuit with the Mustang, it was time to meet the rest of the Australian Ford Performance family.

Ford Performance is the USA arm of Ford’s dedicated high performance and racing business, and will be launched officially in Australia with the Mustang entry into the V8 Supercars series.

The collaboration with DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing makes this possible, as well as the fact that the rules allow for a 2 door car. Ford will of course continue to use the 5.0 litre engine that they’ve run for years at the series with their Falcon, and will need to fit the Mustang body over the control Supercars chassis.

Meet the family;