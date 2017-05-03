Mahindra and Pininfarina may join to create Hybrid SuperCar

Mahindra Group chairman, Anand Mahindra, told MarketWatch today that there were talks underway for a potential joint venture on an Electric Supercar project with Pininfarina;

“We’re exploring right now the potential of building an electric supercar, which will be branded Pininfarina”, he said

Assuming that the project commences, it will be open to an American market initially and then proceed to Chinese sales later in the same year.

The Pininfarina H2 Speed concept, as presented at the 2016 Geneva motor show and who’s pictures appear here, may likely be the design concept benchmark for the new vehicle.

The H2 Speed is designed with a hydrogen fuel cell stack and two electric motors to generate a total of 370kW and a theoretical claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds. The H2’s top speed is claimed at 300km/h.

What makes the joint venture project car unique, is that it makes use of Hydrogen, which although better for the environment given that there is no residue besides water, it has been avoided by most manufacturing houses in favour of cell battery electricity due to it’s unstable nature.

It will be an interesting watch of this space