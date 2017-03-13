Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing Continue Winning Partnership with Lukoil and SEAT Sport

Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing will continue their long-standing partnership with Russian oil giant Lukoil and Spanish car manufacturer, SEAT Sport. Lukoil has titled sponsored the team and its three SEAT Leon Cup Racer TCRs since the inaugural season began in 2015. They have enjoyed much success together, taking 2nd in both the teams’ and drivers’ championship in their first season of competition. In 2016 Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing secured the teams’ title by a dominant 73 point margin and took second in the drivers’ championship, narrowly missing out on the top spot by only 3.5 points but cementing themselves as one of the strongest contenders for 2017.

Lukoil and SEAT Sport join Craft-Bamboo Racing for the third consecutive TCR International Series season and are focused on building on their past success to take both the drivers’ and teams’ titles. Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing has been a constant front-runner in the championship over the past two seasons and will be pushing themselves even harder to continue their string of top results, ensuring they are in the leading position come the final round.

The team will once again run three cars, with the trio displaying an updated livery for the 2017 season. The 2017 livery is an evolution of Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing’s 2016 design but features more aggressive geometric patterns on the flank of the car. A revised design on the front end gives the SEAT an even sharper look, while white wheel arches at the front help to define the wider track of the Leon Cup Racer TCR. The livery is tied up with a dominantly red back end contrasted with a blacked out rear valance to complete the 2017 package.

The exciting three driver lineup will be announced later this week before the opening round kicks off on April 2nd in Georgia.

2017 TCR International Series – Provisional calendar

2 April – Rustavi International Motorpark, Georgia

16 April – Bahrain International Circuit (F1 event)

7 May – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium (WEC event)

28 May – TBA

11 June – Salzburgring, Austria

2 July – Hungaroring, Budapest

9 July – Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, Germany

3 September – Chang International Circuit, Buriram, Thailand

8 October – Korea / China TBA

26 November – Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi (F1 event)

Quotes

Richard Coleman, CEO of Craft-Bamboo Racing

“Both Lukoil and SEAT Sport have been with us since the start of the TCR International Series and have been a big part of our success in this competition. Their continued support of this program and of Craft-Bamboo Racing is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the team has shown throughout the last two seasons. Of course, it is our ultimate goal to take both titles this year and I feel that with our driver lineup and our past experience, we will be challenging from the front of the grid come April 2nd in Georgia.”

Evgeny Malinovskiy, Head of Lukoil Racing

“I’m sincerely happy that we can continue our cooperation with Craft-Bamboo Racing in the TCR International Series. For the past two seasons we have managed to achieve two vice-champions in the drivers’ standing and win the teams’ title in 2017. Now our goal is to win the drivers’ championship. Over the winter we tried to reinforce our driver line-up by studying a few top level candidates. As a result, I trust we’ve chosen the nearly ideal combination that will help us to reach our goal. Lukoil Craft-Bamboo Racing will keep using the latest generation of SEAT Leon Cup Racer cars that helped LUKOIL to reach impressive results in international and domestic championships.”

Jaime Puig, Head of SEAT Sport