Liqui Moly Team Engstler Kicks off TCR Asia Season

It was a scorching hot day at Sepang International Circuit where Liqui Moy Team Engstler joined in

for the first practice session of the TCR Asia 2017 season. The team, who are aiming to defend the

title in the “League of TCR Cars in Asia”, have brought with them two outstanding drivers to race a

pair of Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR.

“We have two great drivers with us, 23 year old Thai driver Kantadhee Kusiri who most recently

won the Bangsaen Grand Prix and newcomer to the TCR Asia Series, 39 year old Diego Moran

from Shanghai, China” said Sport & Marketing Director, Kurt Treml. Kantadhee Kusiri is a multiple race winner in various Touring Car Championships across Thailand

before trying his hand at Euro F3 in 2015 and 2016. He also won all four of the TCR Asia Series

races that he participated in. Ecuador born Diego Moran only started racing in 2005 and was a

double carting Champion before moving on to his first track racing in 2015 with the Colombia Road

Racing Championship, finishing first and second in the Super Touring 2000 class. “The two driver have both shown that they have the speed and ability to win races and we have

every confidence in them. It will be an interesting experience as well for Diego as it will be his first

time racing at all the tracks we are visiting but he is a quick driver and a fast learner, so we are

sure to pose a tough challenge to the TCR Asia field”, ended Treml.

Both drivers are excited to get into the race weekend and the test session held today went

smoothly for the team.

Moran has shown confidence on track and was optimistic of a good weekend ahead, saying “The

team is very professional and we have everything we need to retain the Championship. From my

side I want to contribute to obtain both Team and Driver’s Championship and I will push in every

race to get the best results.

“As drivers, we all want to win. I know it is an ambitious aim considering it will be my first time at

every track in Asia and also I’m having my first contact with a TCR car, but I think I can be

competitive and fight for wins. It’s a big challenge but that’s why it will be highly rewarding

afterwards.”

Liqui Moly Team Engstler will compete in the full TCR Asia Series 2017 season with two Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR with car #2 driven by Kantadhee Kusiri of Thailand and car #32 driven by Diego Moran of China. The team is supported by Liqui Moly, Remus, VW Motorsport, Hella Pagid, Drexler drivetrain, Motec rims, Recaro and Eibach.

The 12-round 2017 TCR Asia Series season begins this weekend at Sepang International Circuit with Free Practice Sessions being held on Friday, 10th March, Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, 11th March from 4.15pm – 4.50pm (local time). The two 35-minute races of the TCR Asia Season will be held on Sunday, 12th March, Race 1 from 10.05am to 10.40am and Race 2 at 5.00pm to 5.35pm.

