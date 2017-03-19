Legendary Rocker Chuck Berry dies at age 90

“If you tried to give rock ’n’ roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry.’” – John Lennon

The Missouri police department this morning confirmed that legendary rocker Chuck Berry has died aged 90.

‘The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry,’ they said in a statement.

The death comes untimely as the 90 year old Rocker was about to release his first album in 40 yrs titled “CHUCK”, which was a dedication to his wife of 68 years, Themetta Berry (Toddy).

‘My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!’, he had said

History shows that Berry’s first hit single, Maybellene, which charted in 1955, was one of the first rock and roll songs. Berry of course went on release other classics such as Johnny B. Goode, Roll Over Beethoven and Rock and Roll Music.

Berry was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1984, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

Tributes were quick to pour in upon the news of his death:

The Jacksons: ‘Chuck Berry merged blues swing into the phenomenon of early rock ‘n’ roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck.’ Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr: ‘Just let me hear some of that rock ‘n’ roll music any old way you use it. I am playing I’m talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck.’ Singer-songwriter Huey Lewis: ‘Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever.’ Epic Records chairman LA Reid: ‘Music was changed forever by Chuck Berry’s indescribable impact. What a great life in music.’ Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash: ‘Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of silence is definitely in order. RIP.’

RIP Chuck Berry; thanks for the Rock n Roll!