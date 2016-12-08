LASER GROUP FOLLOWS RICHARDS TO GT CHAMPIONSHIP

With the announcement that Steve Richards Motorsport will be focussing on the Australian GT Championship, Laser Plumbing & Electrical are excited to announce their continued partnership with Richards and his team.

Managing Director of the Laser Group, Steve Keil said “the Australian GT Championship is riding the crest of a wave as the GT3 category is now represented globally in every developed region. For us being a trans-Tasman company, the inclusion of two races in New Zealand in the Australian GT Championship race calendar provided an opportunity that was too good to ignore.”

“With the Laser Group having a strong reputation for innovation and as an industry leader, joining forces with the new BMW M6 GT3 enables us to deliver a new look proposition to Laser Members across Australia and New Zealand.”

After a successful six-year partnership resulting in 51 podium finishes and the 2014 Porsche Carrera Cup Championship title, Steve Richards Motorsport and Laser Plumbing & Electrical have announced their continued partnership as Steve ends his stint in the Carrera Cup Australia to focus on growing its BMW GT program.

As Australia’s largest Plumbing and Electrical network, the Laser Group moved into the sponsorship program with the Bathurst Champion when he left Ford Performance racing after 15 years as a full-time driver in the Australian V8 Championship to start his own team in the Porsche Carrera Cup Australian Championship.

Utilising the partnership to build their client engagement program, Laser Plumbing & Electrical along with Steve Richards have built the program with individual plumbing and electrical businesses who are part of the Laser Group. As well as hosting guests to experience hot laps with the racing legend, the client engagement program has also enabled Members involved to use the partnership to support local charities and organisations, host client events featuring the Bathurst champ, experience races at part of the Steve Richards Motorsport pit crew as well as benefit from specific programs available through the relationship with Porsche.

The six year relationship between Laser Group and Steve Richards hasn’t just been a success off the track. Beginning their race for the Australian Championship title in 2011, Steve collected 12 podium results, finishing 4th in the championship in their first year. In 2012 after a tough first two rounds, Steve climbed from 25th to 5th by the end of the season, claiming another 10 podium finishes. 2013 saw more success for the team as Steve finished 4th in the championship, winning the last race of the year.

After the Porsche Carrera Cup Australian Championship moved to the technologically advanced 991 model 911 for 2014, the partnership launched their new look entry, changing the Laser Plumbing & Electrical Porsche to a sleek blue and yellow livery which has continued to stand out during television coverage of events. 2014 proved to be a great year for Steve and the team culminating in claiming the 2014 title of Porsche Carrera Cup Australian Champion.

“I’d have to rate the 2014 year as a standout in my career to date” said Richards. “The satisfaction of bringing our SRM team forward through the highs and the lows to achieve the No 1 Championship position in the Porsche Carrera Cup Championship Australia was awesome.”

The Laser Group continued their partnership with Steve Richards Motorsport in 2015 and 2016, finishing 4th and 5th respectively as they looked forward to how they could take the relationship to a new level.

The partnership and camaraderie between Steve Richards Motorsport and Laser Plumbing & Electrical continues to grow with Richards effusive about the support received. “I’m absolutely blown away by the support that Laser Plumbing & Electrical have given our team over the past 6 years. We work very hard on achieving the high standards of value we provide for all of our team partners.”

Steve Keil is equally grateful for the successful partnership adding, “to have a legend of the sport associated with our brand brings value that you can’t give an amount to. The relationships built with our Members, clients and staff because of the partnership has brought much success to our team and is something we look forward to continuing.”

About Laser Group

Laser Group is a proud family of quality-focused trade service professionals in the electrical and plumbing industry. Our multi-award winning Laser Electrical and Plumbing Groups have experienced phenomenal growth over the last 10 years and we are delighted to be the leading network of electrical and plumbing contractors in Australia and New Zealand.

Laser Group initiated in New Zealand in 1999 and in Australia in 2004. Since then it has maintained its core structure and customer values to grow into one of the largest electrical and plumbing contractor networks across ANZ.

Laser Group’s market leadership position has been earned through innovation, planning, use of quality systems and attention to providing the highest levels of customer service.