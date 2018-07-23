Lamborghini Countach on a Scenic Drive

Sounding more American than Italian, and reminiscent of a time when the glorious Bull actually sounded like a Bull, the Lamborghini Countach still stands as one of the most recognizable and exotic Bull’s of all time.

The design is actually the brainchild of the Italian Design company Bertone , who created and made popular the Wedge design that appeared in many other makes as well.

2,049 cars were made between 1974 and 1990, with the largest engine appearing in the 1985 LP5000 and 1988 25th Anniversary Edition. That was the 5000 QV with a bored and stroked 5.2L Lamborghini V12, known as the “Quattrovalvole” because it had 4 valves per cylinder.

The 5000 QV was the first Countach to replace the standard Carburetor setup in the USA with a Bosch K-Jetronic Fuel Injection unit that made 414Bhp/309Kw. That was actually less than the Carburetor version still popular in Europe that made 455Bhp/339Kw.

The 25th Anniversary Edition was the most refined and likely the fastest edition of the Lamborghini Countach. It was able to reach 0–97 km/h (ie 0–60 mph) in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 295 km/h (183 mph).

And this, with thanks to the Gentlemen Drivers Facebook page, is what the 1985 LP5000 Countach sounds like!