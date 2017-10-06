Koenigsegg Agera RS Smashes 0-400km/h-0 Record

“On October 1st, 2017, a Koenigsegg Agera RS drove from 0 km/h to 400 km/h and back to 0 in 36.44 seconds. The Agera RS was driven by Niklas Lilja and the run was done at an air field in Vandel, Denmark.”

That’s the official quote from the Swedish manufacturer of the Agera, Koenisgegg. And they say it so calmly like it’s just another number! Just another number ?

To put it into perspective, 0 to 400k and back to 0 again in 36.44 seconds is a whole 5.52 seconds faster than the 41.96 seconds set by the Bugatti Chiron in September 2017!

To make this even more impressive, the car used for the run, is not a test car that resides in the factory with modifications being made daily. This is an actual owners car; is a production car sold to a customer who paid in the vicinity of USD$2Million to own the vehicle!

It’s said the owner is a devoted fan of Koenigsegg – of course, he paid a few million – and that he wanted the manufacturer to `verify’ the car’s performance as an example, and a challenge to other manufacturers – in this case quite clearly, the mighty Bugatti !

Check the video below, and visit http://koenigsegg.com/ for further info.