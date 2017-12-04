Kierina Gaston and a Tough FORD!
You would recognise Kierina from Edition 46 – the West Coast Swimsuit Edition, and the 2013 West Coast Swimsuit Calendar.
Since then, Kierina has been very busy; she has appeared in Playboy, and has most recently achieved quite some success in the fitness industry as a body builder.
We recently came across the video below, directed and produced by Brodie Butler, which reminds us of all the reasons we love Kierina .. and Tough Fords !
Tags: 2013 West Coast Swimsuit Calendar, Edition 46 - The West Coast Swimsuit Edition, kierina gaston, Tough Fords
