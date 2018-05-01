Kennedy Summers – 2014 Playboy Playmate of the Year







Playmate Kennedy Summers is everything nice in this set from photographer Josh Ryan. It’s a cold December morning, but Kennedy warms us right up in nothing but a sweater and a pair of thigh-highs. She’s got breakfast on the table, but as she unbuttons her sweater, that’s all but forgotten – and without ruining the surprise, let’s just say that Miss Summers is a Playmate to remember.

“Being a Playmate has been wonderful,” says Kennedy. “It was so much more than I could have hoped for. I’ve spent the last several Christmases in Asia, so being Miss December is really special for me – I love Christmas!”

Enjoy the full gallery below, and follow the links for more on Playboy Plus;