Jimmy Barnes kicks off massive Working Class Man tour this week!

Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs

tour kicks off this week!

28 shows SOLD OUT!

Limited tickets still available for Mudgee, Darwin, Hobart, Mackay, Rockhampton, Grafton and 2nd shows in Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney Town Hall

Jimmy Barnes, the hardest working man in Australian rock ‘n roll, is kicking off his new Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs tour with two sold-out shows in Thirroul commencing on Thursday with almost all shows on the tour now Sold Out.

Jimmy’s critically acclaimed 2nd memoir “Working Class Man” went straight to #1 on the Neilsen Bookscan chart. Like its predecessor “Working Class Boy“, has already been nominated in the Non-Fiction category in the 2018 Indie Book Awards and last week the Australian Publishers Association announced its inclusion in the Biography Book of the Year longlist for the 2018 Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIAs).

“After the Working Class Boy tour I’m really excited to take the Working Class Man tour out on the road. Come and see us and learn how that childhood affected the rest of my life. You could be in for a shock” said Jimmy.

Tickets for all remaining dates are selling fast. Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links here. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

The Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs tour will also help promote the good work of Lifeline (www.lifeline.org.au) as Jimmy will be drawing further attention to the issues of addiction and mental health in both his new book and live show.



To coincide with the release of “Working Class Man“, Bloodlines/ Mushroom have released a limited edition, commemorative version of one of the greatest Australian rock albums of all time, For The Working Class Man, which includes a never before released DVD from the legendary Playroom in Queensland in 1984.



The updated, remastered video for Working Class Man can be viewed and embedded from here. Hi res images can be downloaded from here.

Working Class Man: An Evening of Stories & Songs

Thursday, 15 March 2018 – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

* SOLD OUT *

Friday, 16 March 2018 – Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 17 March 2018 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

* SOLD OUT *

Sunday, 18 March 2018 – Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

* SOLD OUT *

Wednesday, 21 March 2018 – Devonport Entertainment Centre, Devonport TAS

* SOLD OUT *

Thursday, 22 March 2018 – Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS

* SOLD OUT *

Friday, 23 March 2018 – Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS

* SOLD OUT *



Saturday, 24 March 2018

Wrestpoint Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

Tickets available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Thursday, 5 April 2018

Parklands Resort & Conference Centre, Mudgee NSW

Tickets available from the venue www.parklandsresort.com.au | 02 6372 4500

Friday, 6 April 2018 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Newcastle Writer’s Festival Opening Night

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 7 April 2018 – Bathurst Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW

* SOLD OUT *

Tuesday, 10 April 2018

Brisbane City Hall, Brisbane Qld

Tickets available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Thursday, 12 April 2018 – Brisbane City Hall, Brisbane Qld

* SOLD OUT *

Friday, 13 April 2018 – Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 14 April 2018 – The Star, Gold Coast QLD

* SOLD OUT *

Wednesday, 18 April 2018 – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

* SOLD OUT *

Thursday, 19 April 2018 – Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 21 April 2018 – Keith Michell Theatre, Port Pirie SA

* SOLD OUT *

Sunday, 22 April 2018 – Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

* SOLD OUT *

Thursday, 26 April 2018 – Frankston Arts Centre Theatre, Frankston VIC

* SOLD OUT *



Friday, 27 April 2018 – Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 28 April 2018 – The Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

* SOLD OUT *

Sunday, 29 April 2018 – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

* SOLD OUT *

Wednesday, 2 May 2018

Centennial Hall, Sydney Town Hall, Sydney NSW

Tickets available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Thursday, 3 May 2018 – Centennial Hall, Sydney Town Hall, Sydney NSW

* SOLD OUT *

Sunday, 20 May 2018

Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin NT

Tickets available from the venue www.yourcentre.com.au | 08 8980 3333

Tuesday, 22 May 2018 – Tank Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

* SOLD OUT *

Wednesday, 23 May 2018 – Tank Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

* SOLD OUT *

Friday, 25 May 2018 – Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville QLD

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 26 May 2018

Plenary Halls, Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre, Mackay QLD

Tickets available from the venue www.themecc.com.au | 07 4961 9777

Sunday, 27 May 2018

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton QLD

Tickets available from the venue www.seeitlive.com.au | 07 4927 4111

Tuesday, 29 May 2018 – Caloundra Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

* SOLD OUT *

Wednesday, 30 May 2018

Saraton Theatre, Grafton NSW

Tickets available from the venue www.saraton.com | 02 6642 1633

Friday, 1 June 2018 – Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 2 June 2018 – Concourse Concert Hall, Chatswood NSW

* SOLD OUT *

Wednesday, 6 June 2018 – Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

* SOLD OUT *

Saturday, 9 June 2018

Palais Theatre, Melbourne Vic

Tickets available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday, 10 June 2018

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tickets available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

NEW ZEALAND DATES

Monday, 7 May 2018 | Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

Tuesday, 8 May 2018 | Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch – SOLD OUT

Thursday, 10 May 2018 | Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington

Friday, 11 May 2018 | Spark Arena, Auckland

Saturday, 12 May 2018 | Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

#WorkingClassMan #JimmyBarnes

www.jimmybarnes.com

Facebook: @jimmybarnesofficial

Twitter: @JimmyBarnes

Instagram: @jimmybarnesofficial