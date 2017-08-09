HPE850 Supercharged Shelby GT350R Mustang

The tuning house of Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) have applied their craft to the 2018 Mustang GT350R raising the stakes in the Mustang Performance war!

The HPE850 kit comes with the following specifications;

Power

• 858 bhp @ 7,700 rpm

• 673 lb-ft torque @ 4,600 rpm

Performance

• 0-60 mph: 3.3 sec.

• ¼ mile: 10.8 @ 133 mph

HPE850 Supercharged 5.2L V8 Voodoo Engine Upgrade

• 2.9L Supercharger system

(5-6 psi boost)

• High-flow throttle body

• High-flow fuel injectors

• Boost-a-pump fuel pump upgrade

• High flow air induction system

• All gaskets & fluids

• Professional installation

• Serial numbered plaque

• Exterior badges

• 2 year / 24,000 mile limited warranty

Watch it here;