Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I announce new You-Do-Gurus shows!

They’re coming to get you Coffs Harbour, Kingscliff, Revesby, Wollongong and Toowoomba!

#YouDoGurus

Following the announcement of their new partnership with Universal Music Australia, their addition to streaming services and the Hoodoo Gurus Record Club, Hoodoo Gurus have announced a short run of You-Do-Gurus shows in Queensland and New South Wales with their old friends, You Am I. You Am I recently released a new live, vinyl album, All Onboard, featuring 16 tracks of high energy rock ‘n roll recorded live on stage at some of Australia’s favourite venues during 2017.

Hoodoo Gurus and You Am I have been sharing stages for the last 25 years from New York to Nambucca Heads and are thrilled to be able to take their iconic brand of rock ‘n roll out on the road again.

Both bands love nothing better than playing live and getting these old mates in the tour van for some gigs around the country seems like one hell of a good idea, with all the makings for a night to remember.

Between them, the ‘Gurus’ and You Am I boast nineteen acclaimed studio albums, most of which reached the upper echelons of the charts and went gold or platinum.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.

Tickets for the You-Do-Gurus are on sale at 9.00am today – Tuesday 3 April.

Friday, 1 June 2018

C.EX, Coffs Harbour NSW

Tickets are available at 9.00am today from the Venue

Saturday, 2 June 2018

Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Tickets are available at 9.00am today from Oztix

Friday, 15 June 2018

Revesby Workers Club, The Whitlam Theatre, Revesby NSW

Tickets are available at 9.00am today from the Venue

Saturday, 16 June 2018

Waves, Wollongong NSW

Tickets are available at 9.00am today from Moshtix

Saturday, 7 July 2018

Toowoomba Uni, Toowoomba Qld

Tickets are available at 9.00am today from Oztix