Holden to Stop Production of Chevrolet SS

Holden has been exporting a Commodore variant into the USA branded as the Chevrolet SS since 2013. However this morning, the manufacturer announced that the final Chevy SS bound for the USA is about to be shipped.

Packed with the potent and popular LS3 V8 engine and the 6-Spd manual gearbox, the ‘Phantom Black’ Chevy SS looked almost morbid as it awaited the final shipment.

A Holden spokesperson says that one of the last built had some extra personalisation after a request from its buyer.

“Just as the vehicle was being produced, the Holden manufacturing team received a request from a US customer, asking the manufacturing employees to sign their Chev SS.”

The Holden team obliged, and signed under the bonnet and on the deck lid carpets.

“This is a great example of the pride the manufacturing team has in the product they build, as well as the respect that our US customers have for the great quality car we make for them.”

A total of 12,953 Chevrolet SS sedans were built since 2013, with 4008 of those built in the last 12 months. Unfortunately sales remained low through the sedan’s lifetime, despite dealerships dropping the price from to a comparative low US$39,932 (A$52,770).

Holden’s final build date for Australia is October 20, 2017