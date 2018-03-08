Hennessey Exorcist Runs 9.57 In 1/4 Mile

by Hennesey Performance

Hello race enthusiasts and horsepower junkies!

As many of you will remember, nearly a year ago, our team released our 1,000 horsepower EXORCIST to go head-to-head with the Dodge Demon. We knew that the development of this 6th Gen ZL1 would lead to a track car with all-around performance numbers that rival the best and baddest American muscle on the road.

Over the last few weeks, we have been busy with the EXORCIST to get all of you the numbers so many of you have been waiting for… top speed, ¼ mile, and 0-60mph. A couple weeks ago, we caught a break in the weather and were able to take the EXORCIST out to Lonestar Motorsports Park. In its first outing, the EXORCIST blasted off a remarkable 9.57sec @ 147mph in the ¼ mile. Check out the entire experience in the video below:

THE EXORCIST 9.57 @ 147 MPH 1/4 MILE

In addition to the impressive ¼ mile, last month we had the privilege of taking The EXORCIST out to Continental Tire Uvalde Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas. The EXORCIST proceeded to climb to an astounding 217mph in a top speed run. If you haven’t seen the video around this event yet, take a few minutes to watch the rocket blast around the track.

THE EXORCIST TESTED TO 217 MPH

THE EXORCIST 2018 ZL1 CAMARO Specifications

Power:

1000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm

883 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm

Performance

0-60 mph: < 3.0 sec.

1/4 mile: < 10.0 sec.

Top speed: 217 mph

Includes:

High-flow Supercharger System

Custom HPE Camshaft

Ported Cylinder Heads

Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers

Upgraded Intake valves & Exhaust Valves

Upgraded Lifters and Pushrods

High Flow Intercooling System

Intercooler Heat Exchanger Upgrade

Long-tube Stainless Steel Headers

Stainless Steel Midpipes

High Flow Catalytic Converters

All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids

Professional Installation

HPE Engine Management Calibration

Dyno Tuning & Road Testing

Serial-Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques

Hennessey Exterior Badging

Hennessey Premium Floormats

Optional Upgrades

20 inch Rear Drag Radial Tires

Hennessey H10 Monoblock Wheel Upgrade

Automatic Transmission Upgrade

Track Tool Kit

Total price as tested

$119,950