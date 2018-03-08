Hennessey Exorcist Runs 9.57 In 1/4 Mile

- by Hennesey Performance
Hello race enthusiasts and horsepower junkies!
As many of you will remember, nearly a year ago, our team released our 1,000 horsepower EXORCIST to go head-to-head with the Dodge Demon. We knew that the development of this 6th Gen ZL1 would lead to a track car with all-around performance numbers that rival the best and baddest American muscle on the road.
Over the last few weeks, we have been busy with the EXORCIST to get all of you the numbers so many of you have been waiting for… top speed, ¼ mile, and 0-60mph. A couple weeks ago, we caught a break in the weather and were able to take the EXORCIST out to Lonestar Motorsports Park. In its first outing, the EXORCIST blasted off a remarkable 9.57sec @ 147mph in the ¼ mile. Check out the entire experience in the video below:
THE EXORCIST 9.57 @ 147 MPH 1/4 MILE
In addition to the impressive ¼ mile, last month we had the privilege of taking The EXORCIST out to Continental Tire Uvalde Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas. The EXORCIST proceeded to climb to an astounding 217mph in a top speed run. If you haven’t seen the video around this event yet, take a few minutes to watch the rocket blast around the track.
THE EXORCIST TESTED TO 217 MPH
THE EXORCIST 2018 ZL1 CAMARO Specifications
Power:
- 1000 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
- 883 lb-ft torque @ 4,500 rpm
Performance
- 0-60 mph: < 3.0 sec.
- 1/4 mile: < 10.0 sec.
- Top speed: 217 mph
Includes:
- High-flow Supercharger System
- Custom HPE Camshaft
- Ported Cylinder Heads
- Upgraded Valve Springs and Retainers
- Upgraded Intake valves & Exhaust Valves
- Upgraded Lifters and Pushrods
- High Flow Intercooling System
- Intercooler Heat Exchanger Upgrade
- Long-tube Stainless Steel Headers
- Stainless Steel Midpipes
- High Flow Catalytic Converters
- All Necessary Gaskets & Fluids
- Professional Installation
- HPE Engine Management Calibration
- Dyno Tuning & Road Testing
- Serial-Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques
- Hennessey Exterior Badging
- Hennessey Premium Floormats
Optional Upgrades
- 20 inch Rear Drag Radial Tires
- Hennessey H10 Monoblock Wheel Upgrade
- Automatic Transmission Upgrade
- Track Tool Kit
Total price as tested
$119,950
