Grid Girls Return to Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco!

Some common sense seems to have prevailed with the good news that Grid Girls are back!

Organisers of the Monte Carlo Formula 1 Grand Prix are set to defy the ban imposed recently, and bring back the Grid Girl Models ahead of the weekend’s races.

Liberty Media, who manages media for the F1, had abolished the long-standing F1 tradition at the beginning of 2018, after denouncing the practice as being “at odds with modern-day societal norms”.

We have no idea which society they surveyed to extract those norms!

Since then though, Liberty has rolled out its grid kids scheme in lieu of the girls, with 20 children already involved in the junior ranks of motorsport lining up in front of the drivers prior to the start of the race.

The Grid Kids are still there at Monaco, however the glamour returns to the track with the models.

Both female and male representatives of Tag Heuer – the Swiss watchmaker which shares a long-term relationship with the Monaco Grand Prix – will take to the grid ahead of the race, being photographed with the drivers, and sharing to social media and relaying messages from the sport’s fans.

The models however, will not hold the drivers’ grid placards, as had been the sport’s long-term practice until this season.

It seems the Grid Girls do have the support of the drivers, with #1 ranked driver Lewis Hamilton openly saying he supports the beauty and glamour the girls bring to the track.

“Women are the most beautiful thing in the world,” Hamilton, 33, said. “Monaco is a very elegant grand prix and when we pull up to the grid and there’s beautiful women on the grid, that’s the Monaco Grand Prix and that’s a lovely thing. “I definitely don’t think we should ever be supporting or pushing these women in general to feel uncomfortable. And if they are, then we shouldn’t do it.”

Sebastian Vettel, four-time champion, also said that he was saddened by the decision by Liberty to scrub grid girls from the F1 calendar back in January this year.

The 30-year-old German champ also added:

“The whole thing has been blown up, probably unnecessarily, because I don’t think any of the grid girls in the past were forced to do it. They enjoyed what they were doing. “I agree with Lewis. I like women. I think they look beautiful. The bottom line is that there is too much of a fuss nowadays. “All the women that took part as a grid girl in the past did it because they want to. I’m sure if you ask any grid girl on Sunday if they’re happy to stand there, their answer will be yes. “I don’t think there’s anybody that forces them to do it. So, it speaks a little bit for our time that sometimes there’s a lot of noise for nothing.”

As their shirt says, it is indeed a Time for Rebels!